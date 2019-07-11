Man convicted as habitual felon after kicking, spitting on Rowan deputies

On February 6, 2019, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a fictitious tag. The driver, identified as Dipietro, provided an ID that belonged to someone else. He was placed under arrest for providing fictitious information to an officer. As deputies were attempting to place Dipietro in the back of a patrol vehicle, he spit in a deputy’s face and used expletives. He also kicked one deputy in the face and kicked another deputy in the head.