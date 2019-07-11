Man convicted as habitual felon after kicking, spitting on Rowan deputies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Marcus Adam Dipietro of China Grove was convicted by a jury this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, felony assault with physical injury on a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor assault on a government official, according to a news release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office.
Following the jury’s guilty verdicts, he admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Richard Gottlieb sentenced Dipietro to a minimum of 105 months to a maximum of 138 months in prison.
On February 6, 2019, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a fictitious tag. The driver, identified as Dipietro, provided an ID that belonged to someone else. He was placed under arrest for providing fictitious information to an officer. As deputies were attempting to place Dipietro in the back of a patrol vehicle, he spit in a deputy’s face and used expletives. He also kicked one deputy in the face and kicked another deputy in the head.
Dipietro had previously been convicted of felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny, and felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, among other convictions.
Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Ryan Sutton and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Cook stated that her office identified Dipietro as a repeat offender at an early stage and his sentence was enhanced accordingly.
