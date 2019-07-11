Levine Children’s using virtual reality to ease children during medical procedures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium’s Levine Children’s Hospital is working to make medical procedures less stressful for kids by distracting them with engaging virtual reality.
Made possible by a grant from Northwestern Mutual, children can now have virtual experiences while undergoing medical operations at Levine Children’s.
Children pop on goggles and are suddenly in another head space. A 12-year-old patient, Grayson, was scuba-diving as he was having his port accessed, Levine Children’s showed in a Facebook post.
“Often times, kids have to have procedures that (understandably) cause anxiety and stress. But now, our Levine Children’s Hospital patients can travel to a far away land while the doctors and nurses work their magic, making the experience much more pleasant and even fun!” Levine Children’s posted.
“WHAT A GREAT IDEA!!!!!! I am so impressed by this atraumatic care. So cool!” Ashley Jarrett posted.
Beth Brooks called the method a “game changer” for her son. “He was so calm during the whole process,” Brooks said of her son.
Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital was recently named a best children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital has been highly ranked and recognized for years.
“For the 12th year in a row, Levine Children’s Hospital is recognized by U.S. News & World Report for our specialty care,” Atrium Health said. “Named the only Best Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, we always give our best so patients can be theirs.”
Levine Children’s says the hospital ranked in seven specialties, which is more than ever before. Those categories include:
1. Cancer
2. Cardiology and heart surgery
3. Gastroenterology and GI surgery
4. Nephrology
5. Neonatology
6. Neurology and neurosurgery
7. Orthopedics
Levine Children’s posted about the recent ranking on Facebook, calling it the “best news ever!”
