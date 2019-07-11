Jury convicts mother who went on the run with her daughter

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother who went into hiding with her daughter for more than a year has been convicted by a Union County jury on one charge of obstruction of justice.
Kristy Brooks was in hiding with her daughter from December 2015 until she turned herself into authorities in late January 2017.
She was charged with a crime in mid-January, just days after doing an interview with WBTV while in hiding.
On Thursday, a jury took less than an hour to decide that she was guilty of felony obstruction of justice.
Specifically, the charge stems from the fact Brooks signed an affidavit saying she would comply with future court orders in a civil custody case just days before going into hiding with her daughter, which violated later court orders.
