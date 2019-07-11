‘I wanted to be part of the solution’ Charlotte woman on why she founded The Concierge Teacher

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Reading and math are both critical to the foundation for a good education. Without out them, students can lag behind and eventually fall through the cracks. One teacher saw a need and created a mobile classroom of sorts - and Melissa Glennon became The Concierge Teacher.
The certified elementary teacher has been in education for 12 years - six of those in the classroom teaching kindergarten and fourth grade.
Like many teachers, she became frustrated seeing so many of her students struggle.
“I saw the need for it,” she recalled. “I wanted to be part of the solution, rather than being frustrated with what was going on. I had to think outside the box and think how could I create something where the students would benefit?”
And back in April, she started The Concierge Teacher.
“I was blessed within the first 24 hours of putting it on social media, I got my first two clients,” she said. “So, God is good! I’ve had six families so far, working on my seventh. Being able to come to them and not only that I come to their home, but I bring everything with me. So they don’t have to worry about the supplies. I take care of all the materials which makes a huge difference.”
Her mission is two-fold: prepare three to 5-year-olds for kindergarten by focusing on giving them a solid foundation in reading and math.
“I have a 4-year-old who knows, almost all of her letters already in just a matter of weeks,” Glennon shared proudly.
And, two, tutor older elementary students who need the added help. Concord mom Cynthia Echevarria heard about Glennon through word of mouth. She believed it could be just the boost her younger son needed.
“For me it kind of clicked it was like, ‘oh my goodness - this is what I’ve been waiting for’,” she recalled.
Glennon has been working with Echevarria’s rising fifth-grader for just two months. Sometimes at their home, other times it's more convenient to have their one of their biweekly sessions at the family’s coffee shop. Cynthia says her son's progress has been tremendous.
"He's gone up two reading levels and it just works,” she said, surprised to see that kind of progress so soon. "No I didn't think it would happen that quickly. But I guess it all boils down to that one on one attention that he gets. Those great resources that she brings to the table."
Resources Melissa tailors to each child as she recognizes there's more than one way to learn.
“What’s their strength? And then I go with that. So a lot of younger students tend to be more kinesthetic, right? So they’re hands-on or they’re musical. So then I base my instruction on what they - how they learn best.”
A strategy Echevarria believes is critical to her son's future.
“Education is key,” she pointed out. “And it has to be your first priority because as parents, it’s our responsibility to equip our children and give them the best possible advantage that we can.”
For more information, contact Melissa on Facebook or Instagram and search The Concierge Teacher. She can also be reached by email at TheConciergeTeacher@gmail.com or 704-228-3744.
