Hurricanes name Ryan Warsofsky as Checkers Head Coach

Warsofsky has two previous seasons of head coaching experience with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays, where he posted a record of 88-44-12 from 2016-18 and became the second-youngest coach in league history to lead a team to the finals in 2017. He also served as an assistant coach with the Stingrays for three seasons, during which time the Stingrays led the ECHL in penalty killing twice and won a league-record 23 consecutive games in 2014-15. Prior to joining the Stingrays, he spent one season as an assistant coach with Curry College in 2012-13.