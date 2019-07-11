Slow moving downpours Thursday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Numerous heavy storms this afternoon are moving throughout the Foothills, and will gradually work their way Southeastward over the next few hours.
While isolated severe storms will be possible, the bigger threat will be heavy rain from the slow moving downpours.
As a front gradually works its way across the viewing area, another round of storms is expected for Friday afternoon.
By Saturday, storms will mainly be confined to the southern half of the viewing area as the front slowly but surely clears. As a result, Sunday into next week will bring lower chances of storms, but there won't be much of a drop in the heat. The dew points will go from tropical to muggy, so a slight improvement, but it will certainly still be humid.
Speaking of the tropics, Tropical Storm Barry formed earlier this morning, and is set for a Golf Coast landfall as a weak Category 1 hurricane by early Saturday morning. Heavy rains will be the biggest threat with this slow mover, as 10-15" will be possible from the Louisiana Coast up through the lower Mississippi Valley over the weekend.
As of right now, the remnants of this system look like they will hold to our West upon moving inland later next week, but we’ll continue to monitor.
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.