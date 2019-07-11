DA: Deputy’s actions justified in shooting death of suspect in Watauga County

“Deputy Gragg said that he defensively used one hand in attempt to protect his face and had his other hand on his holstered service weapon. Deputy Gragg said that Mason continued hitting and kicking him and also struck the patrol vehicle during the struggle. Deputy Gragg said Mason was yelling incoherently while Deputy Gragg commanded him to stop,” the report states. “Deputy Gragg said that during the struggle, Mason reached around Deputy Gragg’s back towards Deputy Gragg’s gun. At this time, Deputy Gragg used his left arm to separate himself from Mason and then drew his gun with his right hand.”