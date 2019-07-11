Cold front approaches, storms possible Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The buzz is increasing about the potential for our first Hurricane of the season developing in the Gulf of Mexico and it may also end up being the first US landfalling hurricane of the season.
That’s bad news for the Gulf Coast and the Mississippi Delta, but for our part we don’t expect any effects from this developing storm.
Should the National Hurricane Center’s forecast verify, we will have Hurricane Barry toward the end of the week making landfall around the Louisiana coast on Saturday.
Our biggest concern is a weak cold front approaching from the northwest on Thursday and I expect it to stir up some strong thunderstorms which will march across our viewing area during the afternoon hours.
Stay weather aware if you plan to be outside during the day.
Friday will see another round of storms, but I’m not expecting them to be as numerous.
And that takes us into the weekend where highs will remain around 90 with only very widely scattered storms. If they pop up anywhere, best chance would be in the upstate of South Carolina.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
