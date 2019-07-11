Charlotte Independence on a roll

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After only winning 1 game in their first 14 contest, it looked like it was going to be a long losing season for the Charlotte Independence.
But a coaching change back on June 12 set in motion a turn around that has shocked many.
Independence general manager Mike Jeffries took over as head coach and this team hasn’t looked back.
Charlotte is currently on a 6 game unbeaten streak and have won 3 straight at home.
One of the reasons this team is playing as well as it has is the play of Brandon Miller in goal and on Tuesday, he was named the USL Goalkeeper of the Week.
In a draw versus North Carolina FC last Thursday, he had 9 stops and this past Sunday in a game against Pittsburgh, he shut them out.
From just one win to knocking on the door of the playoffs... that’s what this team has accomplished thus far.
They are currently in 11th place in the East and stand just one point out the final playoff spot. 15 games remain in the regular season so a lot of soccer still left to play and they are not getting too ahead of themselves.
The team currently in 10th in the East is St. Louis. The Independence host them Saturday at the Matthews Sportsplex and with a win, would leap over them into 10th place.
