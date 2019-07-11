2 charged in connection to shooting in Walmart parking lot in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have charged two people in connection to a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Indian Trail in late June.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s detectives have charged 20-year-old Shamon Jacques Ratliff and Koree Vyshonn Hudson in connection with a reported robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart in Indian Trail.
Ratliff faces a charge of felony larceny from the person and has a scheduled court date of August 12, 2019.
Hudson is charged with a firearms ordinance violation, a misdemeanor, for discharging a firearm in the corporate limits of Indian Trail.
On June 27, multiple 911 callers reported shots being fired in the Walmart parking lot and people were seen running. Numerous deputies, detectives and crime scene search investigators responded to the scene.
The investigation determined that Ratliff and Hudson, unknown to one another, made arrangements through an online app called LetGo to meet at the Walmart location where Hudson was going to sell an iPhone device listed on the site.
Upon meeting, Ratliff allegedly grabbed the device from Hudson’s hand and began running, at which time, Hudson fired several rounds from a handgun into the air.
Ratliff managed to escape, unharmed, and fled the area. During his flight, he dropped personal items that assisted in his identification.
Hudson was one of the individuals who called 911 to report the situation and he remained on scene to speak with deputies.
No injuries nor property damage was reported regarding this event.
Hudson was charged on a criminal summons and therefore no booking photo is available.
