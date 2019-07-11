CBD users await NC House decision on smokable hemp ban

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While CBD continues to grow in popularity, North Carolina state lawmakers are seeking to ban one of its most-used forms.
This legal compound of marijuana does not have THC - the compound that gets users high.
While many people say more regulation is needed for this quickly-growing industry, others are concerned that regulation will make the products that have been helping them illegal.
Months ago, BJ Byrd could not walk across the park, but now she moves across the sidewalk with ease.
“I vape four times a day,” she says.
CBD flower in her vaporizer is what keeps her going through multiple sclerosis pain.
Byrd called WBTV, saying the possible state legislation that might limit this form she uses to help her pain is concerning, even calling it a “knee-jerk reaction.”
“That would be irresponsible, they’ll have a lot of old ladies headed to the state house,” she says, laughing.
North Carolina’s House is considering a ban on smokable hemp, or CBD, after it recently passed the Senate. It would be the next state to join this regulation after Indiana, Louisiana and Texas.
The restriction is supported by law enforcement officers, who say they have no way of distinguishing legal, smokable hemp, from illegal marijuana.
Byrd says this type of CBD is the only type that has worked properly for her MS, after trying different products from local shops.
“I felt like the 63-year-old virgin,” she jokes. “I’m like, I didn’t know anything.”
Now, she does – it is part of her everyday life, keeping her away from pain killers, and opiates. She says if her type of CBD was banned, she would be headed for the highway.
“25 years of constant pain is a long time,” she says. “I get six months of relief, and if the legislature took that away from me, I would figure a way how to get CBD.”
The proposed ban would place more regulations on hemp, but also create a hemp licensing commission and a fund for regulation, testing and marketing.
