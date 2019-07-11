Bracing for Barry: Storm could bring heavy rains, possible tornados to area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm churning in the Gulf of Mexico could unleash heavy rains, gusty winds, and possibly weak tornados on Northeast Arkansas.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance strengthened into Tropical Storm Barry just before 10 a.m. Thursday.
When it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast, Barry is expected to bring flooding rains, storm surge, and strong winds.
As it moves further inland, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan says the storm’s intensity will diminish but the massive storm will “have a lot of moisture and energy” as it approaches Arkansas.
“We may see a few little bands of showers on Saturday,” Vaughan said. “But the impacts will start being felt on Sunday and ramping up through Monday before tapering off on Tuesday.”
If it continues on its projected path, he said the storm could bring anywhere from 2-4” of rainfall to Region 8.
“There is going to be a corridor of 4-7” somewhere within 100 miles of Jonesboro,” Vaughan said. “When you see the ‘track’ of the storm, always remember that the eastern side is the wetter, windier and nastier side.”
In addition to heavy rains, the storm will usher in sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Vaughan warns the strongest winds should reach our area Sunday night.
In addition to gusty, potentially destructive winds, tropical storms can also produce weak tornados that form quickly but don’t last long.
