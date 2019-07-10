Two sweet pups are patiently waiting on their fur-ever home in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you looking to adopt a new furbaby to bring the kind of joy into your home that only a dog can? If so, you know your local animal shelter is of course the best place to look.
Unfortunately, some dogs stay at the shelter longer than others, patiently waiting for that perfect human to come and bring them home.
That’s the case with Sadie Lu and Joey at the Humane Society of Charlotte.
Sadie Lu, a white and black pointer mix, was brought to the shelter at the end of May from another county shelter.
She is a little shy at first, and can take a little while to warm up to new people. But when she does warm up to you - as workers at the Humane Society can tell you - she couldn't be sweeter.
Sadie Lu loves has a very quiet, gentle personality. She does very well on a leash and likes nothing better than exploring the outdoors and lounging in the sun.
She also loves being around other dogs.
Joey is a 7-year-old beagle who came to the Humane Society in April because of his owner’s declining health.
This very social pup was adopted out, but had to be returned because his new owner was older Joey was just too active. Joey, it seems, would do very well in a home with some children who can run and play with him.
If you’re interested in giving one of these sweet dogs - or any other dogs or cats at the shelter - a fur-ever home, you can contact the Humane Society of Charlotte online here, call the shelter at 704-377-0534, or visit them at 2700 Toomey Avenue.
