Temperatures remain below average with high humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a stalled frontal system south of our area we still have easterly breezes blowing this morning. That breeze resulted in a lot of cloud cover and much cooler temperatures Tuesday.
As today unfolds, I expect the clouds will gradually break for more sunshine as the wind shifts to the southeast this afternoon. Our humidity level will remain sky-high, and with more sunshine, warmer afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are expected today.
By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be back up close to 90° and lower to perhaps middle 90s are expected over the weekend. Keep in mind the heat index will run higher than the actual temperature, as you can tack on a good five degrees to these afternoon readings when the humidity level is factored in.
Rain chances are actually pretty low today, though a few storms may pop up this afternoon and evening. Rain chances do increase to near 60% on Thursday as another front heads our way. That front will loiter on Friday and keep a 70% storm chance here then, but as we head into the weekend, lower rain chances enter the picture.
In the tropics, there is a disturbance that now has a 90% chance of becoming a named system in the Gulf of Mexico within the next couple of days. This potential storm is something we'll continue to monitor, though the forecast generally pushes this system west and away from us. Assuming it strengthens to something more than a tropical depression, its name would be Barry.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
