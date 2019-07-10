Suspect in June 30 Waffle House shooting now charged

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week, Salisbury Police identified Jaquan Morris, 29, as the suspect in a shooting that occurred on June 30 at the Waffle House in Salisbury. On Wednesday Morris turned himself in at the police department.
Morris was charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $125,000.
Police say Dundrielle Lafrank Blakeney, 40, was shot multiple times at the restaurant. Blakeney is recovering and has been released from the hospital.
Other customers and workers were in the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.
In a Facebook post, Blakeney thanked all of the people who had been praying for his recovery.
“Although I fought and it just wasn’t my time to go,” Blakeney wrote. “I see I gotta stay...to sought out the purpose god has for me. We in a different era right now a sad one at that.”
The mother of Jaquan Morris was present when he was taken to the jail. She told WBTV that she supports and loves her son, that he is innocent until proven guilty, and that there are two sides to every story.
