Senator Thom Tillis introduces Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act, Meck Co. Sheriff responds

(WBTV) - On Tuesday, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) introduced the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act, a proposed legislation that holds sanctuary jurisdictions accountable for failing to comply with lawful detainer and release notification requests made by federal authorities.
Joining Tillis as original co-sponsors are Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Ted Cruz (R-TX).
According to the press release, the proposed legislation creates a private right of civil action for the victims of sanctuary jurisdictions, allowing them to bring an action for compensatory damages against the sanctuary jurisdiction as a result of a violent crime committed by an illegal immigrant.
“Any sanctuary city or jurisdiction that refuses to waive its immunity as it relates to sanctuary-related civil action would be subject to the withholding of certain Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding,” the press release read.
Major provisions of the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act include:
- Defining a “Sanctuary Jurisdiction”
- Establishing civil action for the victims or family members of crimes committed by illegal immigrants benefiting from a sanctuary policy
- Withholding grant funding for jurisdictions that refuse to comply with lawful requests
Tuesday’s press release says the Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act is a direct response to a growing number of sanctuary jurisdictions across the nation (including North Carolina’s Buncombe, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, and Wake Counties) that either have official sanctuary policies or are “efusing to comply with detainer requests and release notifications from the Department of Homeland Security.”
“It’s disturbing to see sheriffs across North Carolina establish sanctuary jurisdictions, releasing dangerous individuals back into communities while refusing to notify federal immigration officials,” said Senator Thom Tillis. “If politicians want to prioritize reckless sanctuary policies over public safety, they should also be willing to provide just compensation for the victims. The Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act is commonsense legislation that will enhance public safety and hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable for their refusal to cooperate with federal law enforcement.”
On Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden’s responded to the announcement of the proposed legislation.
