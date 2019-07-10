Salisbury Police taps Dr. Alberta McLaughlin as its first dedicated victim/witness advocate

“We are proud to add someone with Dr. McLaughlin’s expertise to our staff,” said Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “The need for a victim witness advocate was one of the action items identified during our needs and capabilities assessment by the Department of Justice through our Public Safety Partnership. Adding Dr. McLaughlin to our department begins to meet that identified need. Additionally, one of our department’s priorities is to not only investigate crimes but to ensure the needs of the victims and survivors are also met. Dr. McLaughlin will guide us on how to be more inclusive of the needs of victims and survivors and how to assist individuals and families in achieving long-term positive change. We look forward to Dr. McLaughlin’s guidance, and I know she will be an asset not only for the police department but the entire city.”