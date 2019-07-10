Rescue crews respond to stranded boat on South Fork Catawba River

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Rescue crews responded to the South Fork Catawba River in Belmont Wednesday morning following a report of a stranded boat in the water.
Medical and EMS vehicles lined Armstrong Road as crews dispersed in the area.
Officials are contacting the owner to see if anyone was on the boat or if crews need to search for anyone.
Two teens died on the South Fork Catawba River last month.
In June, a 14-year-old who went missing while swimming in the South Fork Catawba River was found dead several days later. The river was swollen from recent flooding.
A couple weeks later, a 16-year-old drowned in the river. She had been swimming with friends when she slipped.
