Report: Allen Carlyle to be new chief of Rowan Rescue Squad

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Allen Carlyle is set to become the new head of the Rowan Rescue Squad, according to The Salisbury Post.
Members of the organization voted on Tuesday night to make Carlyle the new chief. Carlyle then appointed Phil York to serve as deputy chief.
Allen Carlyle is a veteran employee of the 911 center, former assistant chief with the rescue squad, and the former chief of the East Spencer Fire Department.
The rescue squad had been without a chief former Chief Eddie Cress was suspended four months ago. No reason given for the suspension. Cress was later placed on a 60-day leave. His wife, LuAnn, and son, Austin, also are no longer with the squad.
Rowan County Emergency Services Director Chris Soliz has been the interim director since March 6.
The board also named TJ Brown as director of administration, according to The Post. Brown has been working in an administrative capacity, including looking over the squad’s finances.
