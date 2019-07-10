Numbers from Salisbury Police show significant drop in violent crime

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Crime statistics for the first six months of 2019 show a significant decline from the same period in 2018, according to numbers released by the Salisbury Police Department.
Between January and June of 2018 there were 921 “Part 1” crimes reported. In the same period for 2019, there were 782 cases. Part 1 crimes include murder and non-negligent homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, motor vehicle theft, larceny-theft, and arson.
Homicide is down 75% from last year, according to the new numbers. In 2019 there has been one homicide in the city of Salisbury. Mya Michelle Miller, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot, apparently at random, while in a car at the intersection of N. Long and 11th St. in May. Jeffrey Wayne Hooker, 32, was charged.
Other numbers from the report show a decrease in of 6% in aggravated assault, a 52% decrease of assault with a gun, and a 23% overall decrease in violent crime.
One of the few crimes to show an increase is larceny from motor vehicles, rising 6%.
The new results also point out that the department is in excess of 100% in its budgeted sworn staff.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.