Niner University Elementary will not open until 2020 due to low enrollment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte has postponed the opening of Niner University Elementary until August 2020.
The elementary school was initially supposed to open in August 2019. It was set to open inside James Martin Middle, a CMS school.
UNC Charlotte officials say the postponement is due to lower than expected applications from eligible students, despite robust recruitment efforts.
Officials say further details about the Fall 2020 opening will be available in the coming months.
“UNC Charlotte faculty and staff have invested significant resources in NUE and the University remains excited about and committed to opening this dynamic school,” a statement read.
