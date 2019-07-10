Man accused in Steak ‘N Shake shooting released from prison two years before maximum sentence date

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Darnell Harris during a robbery at a Charlotte Steak 'N Shake was released from prison in January, two years before his maximum sentence release date of February 2021. Court records show Eddie Doh served 89 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the murder of 17-year-old Aerial Patterson.
Patterson was shot and killed in 2011. She was a runaway from Ohio and her aunt Latresa Dorsey says she was dealing with typical teenage problems but was bright and promising.
“She was a very, very sweet, little girl,” Dorsey told WBTV.
Nicholas Wright pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the case while Doh accepted a plead deal for accessory after the fact first degree murder. In his statement to the court Doh wrote that he helped Wright to “escape detection, arrest” and “hid bullets given to him by Nicholas Wright.”
In the sentencing the judge went beyond the guidelines provided by North Carolina’s felony punishment chart which would have required a sentencing range for Doh of 77 to 96 months. Instead Doh was sentenced to a minimum of 87 months and a maximum of 114 months.
Doh was released in January and was on active parole.
“Why did he get out early? Why didn’t he get the maximum time, he had the record that showed he was dangerous,” Dorsey said.
Doh had already been convicted of 14 crimes, including four felonies at the time of his plea deal in the Patterson case.
“Not just him but what about other criminals that are like this. They’re dangerous,” Dorsey said.
“They’re dangerous and then victims and families have to deal with the fact of had that person been in jail my loved one would still be here.”
Dorsey not only attributes her niece’s death to Doh but also her sister’s. Aerial Patterson’s mom died in April 2019 from complications related to diabetes. Dorsey says she never recovered from her daughters death.
“When she found out that he was getting out in January...to me that pushed her and I pretty much knew she wasn’t going to last this year,” Dorsey said.
“Every day that my sister was in the hospital she held her daughter’s obituary in her hand because she couldn’t get over it.”
Court records do not indicate why Doh was released shortly after his minimum sentence date.
