Man accused in Steak ‘N Shake shooting released from prison two years before maximum sentence date

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Darnell Harris during a robbery at a Charlotte Steak 'N Shake was released from prison in January, two years before his maximum sentence release date of February 2021. Court records show Eddie Doh served 89 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the murder of 17-year-old Aerial Patterson.