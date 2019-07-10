'He was our protector’: Memorial set up outside Steak ‘n Shake honoring shooting victim

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A photo hangs on a tree outside a South Charlotte Steak 'n Shake, honoring Darnell Harris. He died protecting his co-workers and customers from an armed robber who opened fire in the restaurant on Tuesday.
The memorial was made by friends, co-workers and family. A photo of Darnell in his Steak 'n Shake uniform is on the tree next to a a bundle of balloons, flowers and stuffed animals.
“A lot of people loved him. He was a great man," said his longtime friend Heidi Sailor. “Always kind-hearted, never talked bad about people, always had kind words to say.”
Employees and witnesses said Harris got in front of the gunman when he walked into the restaurant, sacrificing his own life to protect others. Many of his co-workers were not surprised, saying he was one of the most selfless people. One employee called him “our protector.”
“He would have done that for anybody, he was just that type of guy," said Sailor.
Harris’s family asked for privacy during this emotional time but sent a statement emphasizing how loved Darnell was in his life.
Police have named the suspect as Eddie Doh, who was released from prison in January. Darnell’s friends now have a message for Doh.
“That was just wrong, no sense in that. An innocent guy, just working, trying to take care of his family," said Sailor
Right now the Steak 'n Shake is closed until further notice. It’s not clear when they will open again.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.