Flowers Foods issues voluntarily recall on hamburger, hot dog buns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Flowers Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for hamburger and hot dog buns along with other foods from their bakery on Tuesday.
The company said the recall is because of the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production.
Consumption of these products may cause a chocking hazard, according to a release.
Various brand names of the products include Clover Valley, Great Value, Laura Lynn, Nature’s Own, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Food Depot, Sunbeam and Wonder.
No related illnesses or injuries have been reported.
