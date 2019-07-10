Crime Stoppers: Police looking for duo that robbed west Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for the two people who robbed a west Charlotte gas station at gunpoint.
The incident happened June 30th at a BP gas station on Remount Road. Surveillance cameras around the gas station captured the crime on camera.
The video footage shows two people walk from behind the business to the front. They are bundled up and one of them pulls a weapon as soon as they enter the store. Customers inside the store are immediately seen running out of the building.
“We literally see people running for their lives out of this store and getting into their cars and speeding away from these two guys were trying to rob this store,” said Detective Brandon Miller with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The surveillance video footage shows the suspects go behind the front counter and begin pointing their weapons at the workers. The employees appear to be visibly shaken and upset.
“This is something where if they’re not used to this or have never seen it or experienced it personally, this is something that could definitely affect them for the rest of their lives,” said Miller.
The detective said the suspects were able to get $3,500 in cash from the business. The video recording shows them run from the business as soon as they’ve collected the money.
“The way these guys came in and ordered everyone on the floor and went straight to the register, it does kind of let us know that they did put some thought into this,” said Miller.
The video shows the two suspects take off into the night. Both are believed to be males around 6’ tall. One of the suspects was wearing a distinct red camouflage shirt. The other suspect was wearing a GAP hoodie and bright pink gloves.
If you think you know who these suspects are, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
