Child trapped inside burning home rescued by heroic Cleveland Heights police officer (video)

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights police officer rescued a child from a house fire early Saturday morning.
The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Greyton Road.
When the officer arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home where the child was trapped.
The rescue was caught on the officer’s body camera video.
The Cleveland Heights chief of police said the officer entered the home and pulled the child to safety, despite the heavy smoke.
No serious injuries were reported for either the officer or child.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.
