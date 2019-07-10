911 calls released in Burke Co. murder case where authorities say the suspect made the call

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A month after an 18-year-old woman was gunned down in a driveway the 911 calls in the case have been released.
Caitlyn Truax was shot once and died at the scene along a road in Connelly Springs in Burke County. Jeremy Baldridge, her ex-boyfriend, has been charged with murder in the case.
Court papers say the two had been arguing on Facebook just hours before the shooting.
The papers also say Baldridge told investigators he fired the shot. 911 calls released on Wednesday are from from a man authorities say is Baldridge.
In the call he tells the operator “I just shot somebody, I’d like to turn myself in.” When asked who he shot he simply said, “uh, my ex.”
Baldridge told the operator he still had the weapon but unloaded it and left the bullets on the ground.
The caller told the operator he would turn the weapon over to law enforcement when they got there.
When asked by the operator why he shot the woman, he said, “She had been harassing me, threatening to bring her meth head buddies over to my house.”
Investigators are still looking into the case. Meanwhile Baldridge remains behind bars without bond.
