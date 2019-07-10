Caldwell Co. man sentenced to 25-40 years in prison for statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been sentenced to 25-40 years in prison for statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Officials say 46-year-old Joshua Lee Lumpkins, of Hudson, will spend at least 25 years in prison following his conviction for two counts of attempted first-degree statutory rape and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.
A Superior Court Judge from Burke County, sentenced Lumpkins to an active prison term of 25 to 40 years after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him during Caldwell County Superior Court on Monday, July 8, 2019.
The defendant will serve the sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. He also will be required to register as a sex offender and is subject to satellite-based monitoring for the rest of his life.
Court officials say the offenses started with a young girl and happened over a nearly two-year between 2017-2019. The criminal activity came to light when the girl told her mother what happened and it was reported to Hudson Police Department.
When interviewed by investigators, Lumpkins confessed to his activity with the young girl.
