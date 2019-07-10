Cabarrus courthouse expansion on display for public on Wednesday

By David Whisenant | July 10, 2019 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 7:21 AM

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: Cabarrus County is building a new courthouse that will change the look of downtown Concord. Officials encourage the public to become familiar with the project at a drop-in Q&A session on Wednesday.

At the same time, the County will host a live Facebook conversation on the topic for those who can’t attend in person.

At the event, the public will view multiple renderings of the Cabarrus County Courthouse and the new public plaza as they could exist at the completion of the project. They’ll have an opportunity to provide input and ask questions of project leaders and architects.

Date: WEDNESDAY, July 10, 2019

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Drop-in Location: Cabarrus County Government Center

65 Church Street S, Concord

Facebook convo: www.facebook.com/cabarruscounty

Links: https://www.cabarruscounty.us/news/community-invited-to-courthouse-project-q-a-event

Details:

The project will update the aging 45-year-old building and help with an ongoing increase in local court use.

In addition to the public Q&A, project officials continue collaborating with Courthouse employees on the building layout, and plan to deliver the full schematic design by the end of August.

Actual construction on the 250,000-square-foot expansion/renovation will begin in 2020.

