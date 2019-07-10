Boone man accused of producing child porn and coercing minors

Frank Cromwell (Source: Boone Police Department)
BOONE, NC (WBTV) - Officials say a Boone man is accused of producing child porn and coercing and enticing minors.

According to investigators, there is probable cause to believe that 22-year-old Frank Cromwell has produced child pornography and engaged in coercion and enticement of minors.

A criminal complaint says Cromwell, who has assisted with athletic teams at a high school in Watagua County, allegedly used social media to pretend to be a white female and entice minors.

In February, Cromwell was arrested and charged with a nine different crimes involving sex offenses with a minor.

He is facing five counts of felony first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of felony second degree exploitation of a minor.

Police had initiated their investigation into the matter on February 21 after being notified of a potential incident involving Cromwell and a minor.

