Trophies and Ticker-Tape: the USWNT Arrive back in the States

After landing back in the US, the team was finally able to understand the magnitude of the home- excitement surrounding their win. World Cup stand out player, pink hair queen, and team captain, Megan Rapinoe described the exhilaration of the parade to her teammates, as she experienced it after the 2015 USWNT WWC win, “[I told them] just how special it is in New York. Everybody’s got their own stuff going on, everybody’s busy and doesn’t want to deal with anything, but to have the whole city shut down like that, it's just ridiculous.” Ridiculous, but necessary and appropriate in celebrating a World Cup title and the making of history.