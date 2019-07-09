Trophies and Ticker-Tape: the USWNT Arrive back in the States

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday, the USWNT made history, and won their second consecutive World Cup Championship by defeating the Netherlands 2-0. The US added a fourth star to their crest logo and defended their title as World Cup Champions.
The USWNT said goodbye to France this morning and boarded a plane back to the States with some precious cargo, the World Cup Trophy. Included in the stock of prized possessions, are three more trophies. Megan Rapinoe earned the golden ball which is awarded to the best player in the tournament and the golden boot which she earned as the top scorer. Rose Lavelle took home the bronze boot, as the breakout star of the tournament.
The final blow of the game whistle signaled US celebrations that aren't ending anytime soon. This afternoon, the team arrived in the Big Apple as their RSVP to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s invitation to Wednesday’s ticker-tape parade in the city. The last ticker-tape parade was when the USWNT brought home the World Cup trophy in 2015.
After landing back in the US, the team was finally able to understand the magnitude of the home- excitement surrounding their win. World Cup stand out player, pink hair queen, and team captain, Megan Rapinoe described the exhilaration of the parade to her teammates, as she experienced it after the 2015 USWNT WWC win, “[I told them] just how special it is in New York. Everybody’s got their own stuff going on, everybody’s busy and doesn’t want to deal with anything, but to have the whole city shut down like that, it's just ridiculous.” Ridiculous, but necessary and appropriate in celebrating a World Cup title and the making of history.
The parade will be held along the “Canyon of Heroes,” tracing Broadway, from the Battery to City Hall Wednesday, 9 a.m.
