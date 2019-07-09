Town of Landis financial issues, SBI investigation prompts several to seek public office

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several new faces have filed for political office in the Rowan County town of Landis. The town is the subject of an SBI criminal investigation into mismanagement of finances, and two of the town’s top leaders, who are subjects in that investigation, resigned in February.
Now, some are stepping forward saying they want to repair the damage that has been done and restore public confidence.
“A lot of whistles have been blown as far as things going on in our town and it’s our time to step up," said Meredith Bare Smith.
Smith has filed for the office of mayor in Landis. Arby Lee Stamey and Mark Connell have also filed paperwork to run for mayor.
Those blown whistles Meredith Bare Smith mentions prompted an SBI investigation that was announced in February. It caused the town manager and fire chief Reed Linn, and finance officer Ginger Gibson to resign… then it was learned that Linn and Gibson were being paid what appear to be exorbitant salaries for years.
The town is now suing them as the SBI investigation continues.
Many residents are also questioning utility bills that they say are much higher than neighboring communities.
“These people have taken from us the little bit that we have," said resident Ubranna Fry.
“We have a good town here but we’ve got to get away from the negative things that have happened the last few months," Smith added.
Smith has been watching the process closely and was one of only two residents to turn up for an emergency called meeting of the town board several months ago.
Residents we found today say they are anxious for the town to get past this controversy.
“I don’t know exactly what is being done to make anything better," Fry said.
Town leaders have asked for patience and pledged to set things right. Bare Smith thinks it may take a change in leadership for that to happen.
“We want to be in good standing when it comes to being a town," Smith said.
WBTV tried to speak with local town leaders on Tuesday both in person and by message, but was told they were in meetings and not available.
In the most recent communication with WBTV, interim finance officer Roger Hosey said the investigation was proceeding and that they are confident it will provide answers and insight that residents deserve.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, four candidates had filed for the office of alderman in Landis, including Darrell Overcash, Katie Marie Sells, Ashley Stewart, and Buddy Porter, Jr.
