Three suspects charged with pair of armed robberies at local businesses Monday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four individuals were arrested Monday evening, three of whom were charged with crimes related to two armed robberies that took place in Charlotte earlier in the day.
Shortly after 1:00 p.m., the suspects are believed to have entered a Family Dollar located on Beatties Ford Road and attemped to rob the business at gunpoint before fleeing in a getaway vehicle. About ten minutes later, two male suspects entered the Wells Fargo located on W. Sugar Creek Road and robbed two employees inside the business at gunpoint.
The vehicle seen at both scenes was matched according to police and a short time later the car was located. Upon attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the suspects refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated. The passengers in the car eventually exited and fled on food near the intersection of Little Rock Road and Freedom Drive. There were no collisions or injuries reported during this pursuit.
One of the suspects being charged is a juvenile and the other two have been taken to Mecklenburg County Jail. Their names will be released after they receive formal charges.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
