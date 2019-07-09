Temperatures to be much cooler Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A frontal system that crossed the WBTV viewing area overnight with intense thunderstorms is now south of our area and the winds have shifted to the northeast behind that front.
The result is a lot more cloud cover and much cooler temperatures in the forecast today. Afternoon readings will back off to the mid-upper 80s for the midweek period, although humidity will still be high.
By Thursday and Friday, we’ll be back up close to 90° and lower 90s are expected over the weekend.
Rain chances are actually pretty low today and Wednesday, but they do increase to near 50% on Thursday as another front heads our way. That front will loiter on Friday and keep a 50% storm chance here then, but as we head into the weekend, lower rain chances enter the picture.
In the tropics, there is a disturbance that now has an 80% of becoming a named system in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 4-5 days. This potential storm is something we'll continue to monitor, though the forecast generally pushes this system west and away from us.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
