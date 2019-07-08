Scattered thunderstorms expected to cool off weather for mid-week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - To nobody’s surprise, scattered thunderstorms popped up again across our region and this same pattern will govern the weather for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Thursday may see some additional storms as another weak frontal boundary arrives in the Carolinas.
The big changes in this forecast cycle are all about the temperatures. After we hit 95 on Sunday and 96 on Monday, we may chop down those numbers down into the mid 80s for Tuesday, upper 80s Wednesday. Not all that hot for July around here.
High temperatures will creep back up to around 90 toward the weekend.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
