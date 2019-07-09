Rowan County EDC joins CRBA in promoting region to foreign firms at SelectUSA summit

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan EDC President Rod Crider recently participated with a delegation from the Charlotte region in the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington, DC, according to a news release from the EDC.
The summit is the highest profile event dedicated to foreign direct investment in the U.S. SelectUSA is one of many joint marketing initiatives conducted between the Rowan EDC and the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance (CRBA).The CRBA team has appointments set with 45 foreign companies to discuss the competitive business advantages of locating in the Charlotte region.
The SelectUSA Investment Summit is dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States. Featuring senior government officials, C-Suite business executives, and other thought leaders, each Summit provides an unparalleled opportunity to bring together companies from all over the world, economic development organizations (EDOs) from every corner of the nation, and other parties working to facilitate business investment in the United States.
The 2019 SelectUSA Investment Summit saw more than 3,300 participants from a record 78 international markets and 51 U.S. states and territories.
According to the release, the Rowan EDC has already realized one prospect visit from its participation in the event, an Italian company that viewed properties in the county the week following the show.
