Rockwell man charged with kidnapping for allegedly locking roommate in bedroom

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rockwell man was charged with kidnapping and assault on a female after an incident involving a roommate who paid rent to live in his mobile home.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, Corey Abbott, 37, locked the 27-year-old woman in her bedroom in a home on Brenda’s Loop in Rockwell. Deputies responded on Saturday night after the woman called 911.
The woman told deputies that Abbott had been screaming at her, and pushing and shoving her before pushing her into the bedroom and locking the door from the outside with a latch and a padlock. Abbott then left.
When deputies arrived they spoke to the woman through a window, then went inside the mobile home and opened the bedroom door.
According to the report, the woman was distraught and had been crying.
Deputies located Abbot in a house next door. He was charged and jailed under a bond of $20,000.
