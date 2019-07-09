Police: Man facing charges after shooting girlfriend, self

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot his girlfriend and then himself.
The scene unfolded around 11:40 p.m. Monday at a home on Filson Court near Rozzelles Ferry Road where police found a woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center in unknown condition.
The suspect, identified by police as the woman’s boyfriend, 59-year-old Reginald Simpson, left the scene before police arrived. A short time later, around 1:28 a.m., officers were called to a Bi-Lo on Highway 27 in Gaston County where they found Simpson in the parking lot with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Once Simpson is released from the hospital, police say he will be taken into custody and served warrants for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.