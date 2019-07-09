Parents get ready: Baby Shark Live tour coming to South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF) — Whether you love it or hate it, the earworm of a song that’s become a world craze is hitting the live stage -- and it’s coming to the Upstate.
Baby Shark Live will make a stop at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, 385 North Church Street, on Oct. 3.
Tickets are not on sale yet for the Spartanburg show, and ticket pricing was not available on the website.
Tickets go on sale Friday, according to the website.
Spartanburg is the live show's first stop, according to the tour dates listed on the site.
For a list of cities and dates, click here.