One dead, ‘multiple victims’ reported in shooting near south Charlotte Steak 'n Shake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and at least two others are seriously injured following a shooting in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, Medic says.
The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. near a Steak 'n Shake on South Boulevard by Westinghouse Boulevard. Medic reports there are “multiple victims” in the incident.
Various medic units, police and fire officials could be seen surrounding the Steak 'n Shake.
We’re working to gather more information. Check back for updates.
