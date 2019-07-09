Missing Lincoln Co. woman last seen leaving jewelry store with man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 28-year-old woman.
Tiffany Ann Phillips was last seen by her grandfather on Saturday at a jewelry store in Denver. Officials say she purchased jewelry then left with a white male in a black car.
Phillips is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′6″ tall and weighs about 125 lbs.
Anyone who sees Phillips or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
