Man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in death of Burke County firefighter

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a Morganton man will serve an active prison term of 28 to 43 months after his conviction for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a Burke County firefighter.
Randall Hugh Stewart, 59, entered a guilty plea in court Tuesday for the vehicular death of 40-year-old Jason Keith Hensley.
The sentence was the maximum possible term for the offense based on the defendant’s prior record level.
Stewart also faced habitual felon status, but the defense filed a motion to have that indictment dismissed prior to the entry of the plea. Following arguments from both sides, Judge David Phillips ruled that one of the felony convictions Stewart had from California was not “substantially similar” in nature to a felony in North Carolina.
Therefore, the habitual felon indictment was dismissed by the court.
Hensley was a volunteer firefighter for Triple Community Fire Department when he was struck and killed on October 9, 2017. He had been with the department only eight months.
On that day, Hensley and another firefighter were cleaning storm debris from a tree blocking the road on U.S. Highway 70 in Drexel when he was hit. Officials say Hensley and the other firefighter were wearing reflective vests and standing next to vehicles, including a firetruck, that had emergency lights flashing.
Stewart failed to stop at the scene, striking Hensley and his vehicle as well as the fire department’s brush truck. The blunt force impact of the crash resulted in Hensley’s death.
Members of Hensley’s family and members of the Triple Community Fire Department were present for the hearing and sentencing. A department representative addressed the court and described the impact the fatal crash had on Hensley’s family and firefighters from Triple Community Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.