Gov. Cooper to tour Charlotte areas impacted by June flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is touring storm damage in Charlotte Tuesday following June’s severe flooding.
Flooding along the Catawba River from June 6 storms caused more than $3 million in damage to homes in the area, Mecklenburg County officials say.
Cooper will visit Charlotte Fire Department Station 33 Disaster Recovery Center on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road around 1:40 p.m. before touring areas affected by flooding.
Water levels over the dam at Mountain Island Lake reached a record level of 106.9 feet during the storms and Caldwell and Catawba counties were placed under a State of Emergency.
Several school districts, including those in Catawaba County, Newton-Conover and Watauga County, were also impacted. The rainfall led to what was described as “severe flooding” as well as damage to roads and other infrastructure, hazardous travel conditions, widespread power outages and the need for many water rescues throughout the county.
It’s a big process - one that needs a lot of helping hands. The homeowners, along with local organizations, are hoping the people of Charlotte won’t forget they’re still dealing with the damage.
More than 40 homes were ruined in the flooding, leaving many of the residents homeless for the time being. A handful of homeowners are staying in campers or even tents in their front yard.
On July 3, Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for Catawba, Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, including Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, and Union, making additional assistance available to people affected by heavy rains that flooded homes and roads.
Cooper made a stop in Raleigh Tuesday morning.
