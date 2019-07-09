Gaston County has second confirmed rabies case of 2019

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County has its second confirmed case of rabies in 2019.
According to the Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement, on July 5, the Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement Division received a call from Carr Road in Dallas around 5:40 p.m.
A resident said the family dog and a raccoon fought as the raccoon ran across their property. The raccoon ran off after fighting with the family dog. A dead raccoon was found in a neighbor’s yard around 8:45 p.m.
The raccoon was processed for rabies testing and was sent to the NC Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh. The official laboratory results were received Tuesday and the raccoon tested positive for rabies.
The dog that killed the raccoon was current on its rabies vaccination and was seen on July 5 by a local registered North Carolina Veterinarian to receive a booster. No other animal lives at this home.
Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass in the area Tuesday to notify the community of the positive rabies result.
No further information was released.
