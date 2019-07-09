Family, friends remember man shot and killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people gathered at Camp Greene Park Monday night to remember a man shot and killed in north Charlotte.
Eugene Williams, 40, was shot on Evanshire Drive on July 1st. Police believe Williams was able to drive a short distance to Feldbank Drive before his vehicle came to a stop. He did not survive the shooting.
A vigil for Williams was held Monday by the group, Mothers of Murdered Offspring. A small crowd gathered at the west Charlotte park to mourn together. Loved ones told WBTV they were shocked to hear about Williams’ death.
“I was heartbroken. I’ve known him for over 20 years and this was very unexpected,” said Kylia Williams, Eugene Williams’ lifelong partner.
Clara Mayfield, one of the victim’s friends, said she broke down in tears when she heard about what happened.
“I know everybody has a time and a day, but I feel like he just did not deserve to die like that,” said Mayfield.
The friends and loved ones listened to community members speak about the problem with violence in Charlotte. They also prayed together and released balloons in honor of the homicide victim.
While Eugene Williams’ family members were preparing to honor him, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief and Mecklenburg County District Attorney spoke to city leaders about the spike in violent crime.
Mayfield said the uptick in homicides is no surprise to her.
“The crime rate is just over the limit right now. People don’t care about each other. They’re just taking people life,” said Mayfield.
No one has been charged for Williams’ death. If you know anything about this killing, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
