A cooler Tuesday is making way for more heat - and possible storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a dramatically cooler day on Tuesday where temperatures plummeted from the mid 90s on Monday into the low 80s Tuesday, everyone knows it can’t last too long, so I hope you took advantage!
Overcast skies helped to limit the sunshine and therefore the heat, but as the cloudy skies give way to more sunshine for the second half of the week, the temperatures will respond accordingly.
Despite the cloudy skies, hardly a drop of rain fell across the region Tuesday, but hotter temperatures this week will lead to more unstable air and give rise to our typical compliment of showers and storms on Wednesday with chances going higher Thursday and Friday as a front moves across the state.
High temperatures will return to around 90° later this week and into the low 90s this upcoming weekend.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.