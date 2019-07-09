’Canes Sign Lintuniemi to One-Year, Two-Way Deal

Lintuniemi, 23, registered 25 points (2g, 23a) in 67 games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League last season. The 6’4”, 231-pound defenseman has posted 60 points (8g, 52a) in 176 career AHL games with Ontario and Manchester. Prior to turning pro, Lintuniemi recorded 57 points (11g, 46a) in 126 games with the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League from 2013-15. The Helsinki, Finland, native represented his home country at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2013 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, winning bronze in 2013. Lintuniemi was drafted by the Kings in the second round, 60th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.