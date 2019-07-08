Ashtabula County woman sentenced for causing crash that killed a 4-year-old child playing in a yard

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County woman who was convicted of vehicular homicide for driving into a yard and killing a child was sentenced Monday.
Cassandra Webster was sentenced to 180 days in jail.
Webster must serve 10 days of the sentence, credit was given for three days and 80 days were suspended.
She will then spend the remaining 90 days on house arrest.
Webster must also pay a $100 fine and her drivers license was suspended for two years.
On May 5, 2018, Webster drove into a yard in the 5200 block of Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road in Andover Township and struck the child, who was playing outside.
The victim, Remingtin Krzic, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Webster began serving her jail sentence Monday.
