‘Aggressive’ cat bites two people, tests positive for rabies in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a cat that tested positive for rabies was removed from a neighborhood after it reportedly bit two people Friday.
Matthews officers responded to the Novant Medical Center located on Matthews Township Pkwy Friday regarding a report that two people had been bitten by an “aggressive” cat.
The cat was located, captured and removed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control for testing.
The results of those tests indicated that the cat was positive for rabies.
“If you came into contact with a grey colored cat, approximately six months old (Medium Sized), in the area of Novant- Matthews Medical Center between the dates of July 1st through July 5th, by either petting it, being bitten, licked or scratched by it, or took a kitten home from this area, you may have possibly been exposed to rabies,” a press release from the Town of Matthews read.
Officials say if you came in contact with this cat, please contact the Mecklenburg County Health Department immediately at 704-614-6512 or 704-589-3242.
“Please keep in mind that North Carolina law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets MUST be vaccinated by four months of age,” the press release read.
Animal Care and Control offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies. This clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the animal shelter located at 8315 Byrum Dr. Charlotte, N.C. 28217. $10 Microchips and free pet I.D. tags are also provided at this clinic.
For more information on how to prevent rabies exposure, as well as what to look for, please follow this link.
