York County accident leaves one dead, another hospitalized

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating an accident which occurred in York County on Monday morning.
The crash took place at around 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Paraham Road and Campbell Road and involved a truck and a sedan. The sedan, a Ford Fusion driven by 33-year-old Rebecca Lepka, was attempting to crossover Campbell Road when the truck, also a Ford, struck the sedan on the passenger side.
Upon arriving at the scene, officials determined that Lepka was deceased. The driver of the truck was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is currently being treated. Neither of the drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
This incident remains under investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.